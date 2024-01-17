© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Ind. bill would give counties more flexibility to access 'solar-, wind-ready community' incentives

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 17, 2024 at 9:19 AM EST
A row of energy-generating windmills
Ben Thorp
/
WBAA
Communities that adopt state guidelines for renewable energy projects can get one dollar for every megawatt hour of energy generated by those projects, every year for a decade. The money would come from federal grants rather than taxpayer dollars.

A state law says counties that have wind or solar ordinances more restrictive than state guidelines can’t access state incentives. But a new state House bill, HB 1278, would let counties that nearly meet the guidelines get them too.

Communities that adopt state guidelines for renewable energy projects can get one dollar for every megawatt hour of energy generated by those projects, every year for a decade. The money would come from federal grants rather than taxpayer dollars.

Ryan Hadley directs the Indiana Office of Energy Development. He said some counties have laws that align closely with state guidelines, but are technically more restrictive — so they can’t qualify for the incentives.

“One county has an ordinance that meets all of the existing model ordinance requirements, but requires wind energy systems to be certified by an engineer. Another county requests a safety and security plan for solar farms," Hadley said.

The bill would allow the OED to designate counties as wind- or solar-ready communities as long as their ordinances don’t differ significantly from industry or regulatory standards — or pose a big barrier to developing renewable energy projects.

The bill passed unanimously out of committee and now heads to the full House for consideration.

Only two Indiana residents — who are opposed to locating solar or wind projects in their communities — spoke in opposition.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2024 IPB News. To see more, visit .

News
Rebecca Thiele
See stories by Rebecca Thiele

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.