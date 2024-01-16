© 2024 Louisville Public Media

NTI to continue Wednesday for JCPS due to freezing temps

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published January 16, 2024 at 5:36 PM EST
Trees and ground covered with snow in Louisville's Shelby Park.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
LPM
Forecasters say temperatures will drop into the single digits again Wednesday morning when students would be waiting for their buses.

Students in Jefferson County Public Schools will continue learning remotely Wednesday.

Another predicted frigid morning has prompted JCPS to keep school buildings closed and continue nontraditional instruction (NTI) Wednesday. All afterschool athletic and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

It means JCPS will use its second of 10 NTI days state legislators allotted to each district for the school year.

Temperatures are expected to rise to just below freezing later Wednesday afternoon.

Bullitt County Public Schools is also using another NTI day Wednesday.

Greater Clark County Schools has announced another two-hour delay Wednesday.

If a JCPS child is enrolled in the Child Enrichment Program (CEP), JCPS says the following inclement weather sites are open on a first-come first-serve basis from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Downtown: Lincoln

Southwest Area: Cane Run, Trunnell

Southeast Area: Bates, Bloom, Jeffersontown

Northeast Area: Greathouse, Hite, Stopher, Wilder
