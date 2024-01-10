Louisville Metro Animal Services names familiar face as permanent director

Gibson first served as LMAS’ director from 2016 to 2019. During his tenure, the shelter’s live release rate increased to 90%, and he oversaw the shelter’s transition to a new facility.

In the last four years, Gibson has bounced around in different roles in Metro Government. From serving as interim chief of Public Safety, to interim director of Louisville Parks and Recreation to interim TARC executive director, Gibson will take a more permanent role with LMAS.

Gibson started in the interim role at TARC Jan.1, following former executive director Carrie Butler’s resignation announcement in November.

Gibson will replace LMAS’ current director Ashley Book, who announced her resignation last week. In a release, officials said Book will explore new opportunities outside of Metro Government. She has served as director since April 2023. Her last day with LMAS is Jan. 19.

Adam Hamilton has been named interim director while Gibson transitions out of his current role with TARC. Hamilton is a longtime employee of the animal services department, where he started as an animal control officer in 2005, officials said.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said in the release that he is looking forward to seeing Gibson and Hamilton work together in leadership.

“I am excited for Adam and Ozzy to continue building on the great work happening at Louisville Metro Animal Services over the past few years,” Greenberg said. “These two leaders have a combined 50 years of experience working in city government, and most importantly, they care deeply about the LMAS team and the wellbeing of the animals at our shelter.”

Gibson has more than 30 years of experience working in Metro Government after starting as a Louisville police officer, officials said.