© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Indiana study finds policies to reduce carbon emissions likely improve water quality

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
<b>Flaring at a chemical plant in Germany, 2016. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)</b>
Wikimedia Commons
Flaring at a chemical plant in Germany, 2016.

Researchers at Purdue University say a new study shows that reducing carbon emissions will also have a positive impact on water quality.

The researchers say their findings underline that policies to reduce carbon emissions will have other unintended benefits.

Purdue researchers explored the potential impacts of policies to reduce carbon emissions using carbon pricing. Carbon pricing is an economic policy that charges polluters based on their emissions.

Thomas Hertel is a distinguished professor of agricultural economics at Purdue. He said carbon pricing reduces nitrogen fertilizers, which are a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and also run off into water.

“There is a modest reduction in crop output in the Midwest, but more substantially they cut back on the intensity of use, and that in turn results in less nitrogen running off the field,” he said.

Hertel said the study ultimately shows that policies to reduce carbon emissions will have positive knock-on effects for other kinds of environmental pollution.

“There is a strong mandate to take more action on climate change policy,” he said. “This just shows in addition to all of those, there are other benefits – whether it’s air quality, water quality, there are very significant benefits from adopting a more holistic, aggressive, coherent climate policy.”
Copyright 2023 WBAA News. To see more, visit WBAA News.

News
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.