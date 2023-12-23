Louisville expands retail alcohol sales on Christmas and New Year’s Eves

Typically, businesses are barred from selling beer, wine and liquor in Jefferson County before 1 p.m. on Sundays. Metro Council unanimously approved an ordinance last month that makes an exception when Dec. 24 and 31 fall on a Sunday — as they do this year.

Council Member Pat Mulvihill, the District 10 Democrat who was one of eight representatives to sponsor the ordinance, said the change should mean less headaches for consumers and retailers.

“It’s something that makes sense to me,” Mulvihill told the Labor and Economic Development Committee in October. “This is done in Lexington … We always like to be ahead of Lexington, but let’s at least be the same.”

Alcohol sales on those pre-holiday Sundays will start at 6 a.m., like they do Monday through Saturday. Retail stores will stop selling beer, wine and liquor at 11:59 p.m.

The ordinance does not impact the few areas in Louisville where residents have voted to ban alcohol sales altogether.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will not fall on Sundays again until 2034.