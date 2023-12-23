© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville expands retail alcohol sales on Christmas and New Year’s Eves

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published December 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
Five glasses of beer filled to different depths
Sigmund
/
Unsplash
Normally, alcohol sale hours are limited on Sundays in Louisville.

Residents shopping for last-minute gifts or holiday preparations will have some extra time to purchase alcohol on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in Louisville.

Typically, businesses are barred from selling beer, wine and liquor in Jefferson County before 1 p.m. on Sundays. Metro Council unanimously approved an ordinance last month that makes an exception when Dec. 24 and 31 fall on a Sunday — as they do this year.

Council Member Pat Mulvihill, the District 10 Democrat who was one of eight representatives to sponsor the ordinance, said the change should mean less headaches for consumers and retailers.

“It’s something that makes sense to me,” Mulvihill told the Labor and Economic Development Committee in October. “This is done in Lexington … We always like to be ahead of Lexington, but let’s at least be the same.”

Alcohol sales on those pre-holiday Sundays will start at 6 a.m., like they do Monday through Saturday. Retail stores will stop selling beer, wine and liquor at 11:59 p.m.

The ordinance does not impact the few areas in Louisville where residents have voted to ban alcohol sales altogether.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will not fall on Sundays again until 2034.
News
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.