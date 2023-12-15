© 2023 Louisville Public Media

One person dead and another in critical condition after police shooting in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
LMPD is investigating after a police shooting that left one person dead and one injured.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says an investigation is underway following a fatal police shooting Thursday at the 400 block of North 25th Street.

LMPD officers received a call at 8:45 p.m. about a domestic violence incident in the Portland neighborhood. The caller claimed a family member was intoxicated on narcotics and pointing a gun at other people in the home, and that a child was also inside.

Upon arrival, officers said they heard arguing from a room upstairs in the home. They attempted to have a conversation with the people inside, but police said the “situation escalated.”

Officers then forced entry and opened fire. Two people were shot in the home. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was sent to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said they recovered firearms from the home.

“I’m asking Louisville if we would truly come together and work together to fight this violent crime. … This must stop,” LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said in a news conference following the shooting.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the investigation into the incident is still in its beginning stages. Body camera footage should be released within 10 business days.
Giselle Rhoden
