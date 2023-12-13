© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Riverside Drive reconstruction in Clarksville to begin this month

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Rending of the planned reconstruction of Riverside Drive in Clarksville
Town of Clarksville
Work is expected to begin this month on reconstruction of Riverside Drive in Clarksville.

Work is expected to start this month on the reconstruction of Riverside Drive in Clarksville, a project that will provide a key link in the Ohio River Greenway and tie in to ongoing redevelopment in the area.

The estimated 11-month project will include a complete overhaul of the roadway and infrastructure, adding improvements like on-street parking, benches, sidewalks and lights. It starts just west of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge.

Preparation work is planned to begin this month, with heavier construction starting in January.

The renovations coincide with ongoing redevelopment in the area, including the growth of Clarksville’s new downtown. The project will also serve as a connector between Clarksville and Jeffersonville via the Ohio River Greenway, a recreational path through Southern Indiana.

Work includes demolition of a building on land the town purchased from Carman Industries Inc.

The project was initially expected to start this spring, but it stalled when state funding was lost due to a rise in supply costs.

Clarksville spokesperson Ken Conklin said initial bids came in higher than the engineer’s estimate. When it was re-bid, MAC Construction was awarded the contract at $6.25 million, under the engineer’s $7.5 million estimate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is providing just under $5 million, with the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission responsible for the remainder.

The new timeline puts the project at being completed around November 2024, which will impact the popular spot for viewing Thunder Over Louisville. More information about traffic changes for Thunder will be announced in spring.

Pedestrian and bike access will remain open during construction. Drivers visiting Ashland Park or the Falls of the Ohio State Park will be redirected to Sherwood or Winbourne avenues.

Officials are also planning upgrades to Ashland Park, after buying the property earlier this year. Conklin said the town’s parks department is awaiting information on a potential grant to rebuild the playground there, making it larger and accessible.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.
Tags
News Indianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.