Riverside Drive reconstruction in Clarksville to begin this month

The estimated 11-month project will include a complete overhaul of the roadway and infrastructure, adding improvements like on-street parking, benches, sidewalks and lights. It starts just west of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge.

Preparation work is planned to begin this month, with heavier construction starting in January.

The renovations coincide with ongoing redevelopment in the area, including the growth of Clarksville’s new downtown. The project will also serve as a connector between Clarksville and Jeffersonville via the Ohio River Greenway, a recreational path through Southern Indiana.

Work includes demolition of a building on land the town purchased from Carman Industries Inc.

The project was initially expected to start this spring, but it stalled when state funding was lost due to a rise in supply costs.

Clarksville spokesperson Ken Conklin said initial bids came in higher than the engineer’s estimate. When it was re-bid, MAC Construction was awarded the contract at $6.25 million, under the engineer’s $7.5 million estimate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is providing just under $5 million, with the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission responsible for the remainder.

The new timeline puts the project at being completed around November 2024, which will impact the popular spot for viewing Thunder Over Louisville. More information about traffic changes for Thunder will be announced in spring.

Pedestrian and bike access will remain open during construction. Drivers visiting Ashland Park or the Falls of the Ohio State Park will be redirected to Sherwood or Winbourne avenues.

Officials are also planning upgrades to Ashland Park, after buying the property earlier this year. Conklin said the town’s parks department is awaiting information on a potential grant to rebuild the playground there, making it larger and accessible.

