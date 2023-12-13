© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville Metro Government adds transit needs, stadium improvements to finalized economic development plan

Louisville Public Media | By Jacob Munoz
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
This photo shoes the facade of Louisville Metro Hall against a bright blue sky.
Roxanne Scott
/
LPM News
Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the finalized economic development plan at Louisville Metro Hall on Wednesday.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Wednesday a finalized city strategy to attract and support residents and businesses. It features action items from many aspects of local life, like public safety, transportation and employment.

The city released an earlier draft of the plan last month and said it worked with more than 70 individuals from local businesses and organizations to create it.

The plan’s final version is more than 90 pages long. Louisville Metro officials said they added some new goals based on public feedback, including creating a public transit needs assessment and better connecting Lynn Family Stadium to downtown sports venues.

At a press conference, Greenberg said the city will now begin to work on accomplishing some of the plan’s goals, and will create an online dashboard for the public to view its movement.

“We need to be very clear with the community about where we're making progress, where we need some assistance,” Greenberg said. “And if the world changes, and we need to pivot and change, we'll be very candid about that as well.”

Greenberg also said that a new organization, created through a public-private partnership, will guide the plan’s progress. He said it will be created by the time next summer starts.

Some of the plan’s more ambitious proposals, like fully staffing the city’s police department and building 15,000 affordable housing units, look to be completed by 2027.

Another goal is for Louisville to reach 1 million residents by 2038, which would require an increased population growth rate. A report last year by the Kentucky State Data Center and University of Louisville projected that Jefferson County, which includes Louisville and some independent cities, would reach about 827,500 residents by 2040.
News
Jacob Munoz
Jacob is LPM's Business and Development Reporter. Email Jacob at jmunoz@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Munoz

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.