Louisville Metro Government adds transit needs, stadium improvements to finalized economic development plan

The city released an earlier draft of the plan last month and said it worked with more than 70 individuals from local businesses and organizations to create it.

The plan’s final version is more than 90 pages long. Louisville Metro officials said they added some new goals based on public feedback, including creating a public transit needs assessment and better connecting Lynn Family Stadium to downtown sports venues.

At a press conference, Greenberg said the city will now begin to work on accomplishing some of the plan’s goals, and will create an online dashboard for the public to view its movement.

“We need to be very clear with the community about where we're making progress, where we need some assistance,” Greenberg said. “And if the world changes, and we need to pivot and change, we'll be very candid about that as well.”

Greenberg also said that a new organization, created through a public-private partnership, will guide the plan’s progress. He said it will be created by the time next summer starts.

Some of the plan’s more ambitious proposals, like fully staffing the city’s police department and building 15,000 affordable housing units, look to be completed by 2027.

Another goal is for Louisville to reach 1 million residents by 2038, which would require an increased population growth rate. A report last year by the Kentucky State Data Center and University of Louisville projected that Jefferson County, which includes Louisville and some independent cities, would reach about 827,500 residents by 2040.