© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville police officer shot a man near Churchill Downs on Friday

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published December 9, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
Police tape
Creative Commons
LMPD will release body camera footage of the shooting within 10 business days.

The shooting occurred at 9:15 p.m. Friday after Louisville Metro Police say a man fled from a traffic stop on foot at South Fourth Street and Central Avenue.

LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said officers initiated the traffic stop and a male passenger exited the vehicle with a pistol that had an “extended magazine.” She said the man fled from the officers, leading them on a foot chase.

Officers gave several verbal commands for the man to drop the weapon but said he refused. One officer then shot the man.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the man was sent to University of Louisville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

“We are fortunate that no other community members were hurt and none of the officers were injured during this incident,” she said. “LMPD will remain vigilant in fighting violent crime. We will continue to be proactive in our manner of policing in the city of Louisville in a constitutional manner.”

Body camera footage is expected to be released to the public in 10 business days, the chief said.
Tags
News LMPDLouisvillepolice
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.