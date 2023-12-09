Louisville police officer shot a man near Churchill Downs on Friday

LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said officers initiated the traffic stop and a male passenger exited the vehicle with a pistol that had an “extended magazine.” She said the man fled from the officers, leading them on a foot chase.

Officers gave several verbal commands for the man to drop the weapon but said he refused. One officer then shot the man.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the man was sent to University of Louisville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

“We are fortunate that no other community members were hurt and none of the officers were injured during this incident,” she said. “LMPD will remain vigilant in fighting violent crime. We will continue to be proactive in our manner of policing in the city of Louisville in a constitutional manner.”

Body camera footage is expected to be released to the public in 10 business days, the chief said.