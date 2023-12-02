Drag Queens on Ice to return to Louisville for fourth year

The performance is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fête de Noël Crystal Ice Skating Rink. Admission is free with a suggested $5 donation at the door.

Kentuckiana Pride Foundation President Rodney Coffman said he’s excited to bring the event back to Paristown for its fourth year.

“There is no other show in the Kentuckiana area like it,” he said in a statement.

This year’s performance, hosted by Play Louisville's Leah Halston, will include Karmen Kazzi, Starlette, Valentina, Salem Vytch-Tryells and Celeste DeChardonnay. Drag Queens on Ice will also feature MILK and Dusty Ray Bottoms from RuPual’s Drag Race.

“With these graceful drag queens out on the ice, you have no clue what to expect,” Coffman said.

For the first time, the show will be cast on Paristown’s outdoor screen.

Drag Queens on Ice is part of Paristown’s annual Fête de Noël, a six-week winter festival with food from local restaurants, a holiday market, outdoor bars, a trackless train and Santa’s Workshop.

Managing Partner Steve Smith said the performance adds to Paristown’s reputation for being a place where all people can gather to celebrate art, music, food and community.

“If this show is anything like it was the first time, the public can expect an evening filled with lots of holiday spirit, laughter, and great entertainment set amidst a delightful festive holiday atmosphere right here in Louisville,” he said. “Plus, we’ll be raising some funds for an organization that has done so much to support our LGBTQ+ community.”

The event will benefit the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, which has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community in Louisville and Southern Indiana for 25 years.