Rep. Kevin Bratcher to run for Metro Council seat, will not seek reelection in Ky. House

Bratcher said in a social media post Thursday he plans to run for the Metro Council seat after longtime Republican Council Member Robin Engel announced he will not seek reelection.

Bratcher has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1997. He told LPM News that he wants to transition from state politics to local issues, specifically in the Fern Creek area.

“I've had my eye on [the seat] for a while. And I've been in the Legislature for many years,” he said. “So I think it was a good time for the switch and put my name on the ballot and see if the people of Fern Creek will allow me to continue to work for them.”

Bratcher hopes the council seat will allow him to address planning and zoning, eliminate violent crime and invest in infrastructure in District 22. He said his knowledge of state government can help him in the post.

“I believe I can be more effective working on local issues needed to make my community of Fern Creek (and Louisville) a better place to live, work and raise a family,” he posted on Facebook.

Bratcher said there is still work to be done in the upcoming legislative session, before the end of his term. He said he will sponsor a bill to make Metro Council and the mayor’s office nonpartisan by 2025. He also wants to continue to invest in reopening the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center as part of House Bill 3.

Engel, who has served six consecutive terms, announced he was not seeking reelection in a statement Thursday.

“The opportunity to work on your behalf for the past 20 years as the District 22 Councilman has been the honor of a lifetime,” he said. “I am proud to have been an advocate for the Fern Creek area during my tenure.”

For the remainder of his term, Engel said he will continue efforts to improve Fern Creek Park, start construction of the new Fern Creek Library, and pave more streets in the district.