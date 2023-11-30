Indiana State Police serve more warrants in criminal case against former Clark County Sheriff

Noel was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with 15 felonies including fraud and ghost employment. He was jailed overnight in Scott County and released the following day after posting his $75,000 cash bond.

Galaviz told LPM News the new warrants this week were served in Clark and Scott counties, but he did not confirm addresses or whether other people may be involved. The News and Tribune reported that Galaviz confirmed a warrant related to former Scott County Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks was served Wednesday. Hughbanks has also worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and is Scott County’s Republican Party chair.

Noel’s charges came nearly three months after ISP served warrants at his home, pole barn and several locations of New Chapel EMS and Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The court later released more than 600 pages of documents related to those initial warrants. They include accusations that Noel had Clark County Sheriff’s Office staff work on his personal and other properties outside of their regular duties, and that he was moving cars through the nonprofit fire and EMS company for his own personal gain.

The documents show Noel is accused of trading in a Utica-owned vehicle in 2020 for a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, titling it in his name and later selling it to Hughbanks for $39,500.

Court records also show police subpoenaed Hughbanks’ financial records from 2015 through 2023.

Noel has served as Republican Party chair for Clark County and the 9th Congressional District.

His trial is currently scheduled for May.

