© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Indiana State Police serve more warrants in criminal case against former Clark County Sheriff

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Indiana State Police served additional warrants this week in the criminal investigation against former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. He's currently facing 15 felony charges including theft and ghost employment.

Indiana State Police Chief Public Information Officer Ron Galaviz confirmed several additional warrants were served Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with 15 felonies including fraud and ghost employment. He was jailed overnight in Scott County and released the following day after posting his $75,000 cash bond.

Galaviz told LPM News the new warrants this week were served in Clark and Scott counties, but he did not confirm addresses or whether other people may be involved. The News and Tribune reported that Galaviz confirmed a warrant related to former Scott County Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks was served Wednesday. Hughbanks has also worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and is Scott County’s Republican Party chair.

Noel’s charges came nearly three months after ISP served warrants at his home, pole barn and several locations of New Chapel EMS and Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The court later released more than 600 pages of documents related to those initial warrants. They include accusations that Noel had Clark County Sheriff’s Office staff work on his personal and other properties outside of their regular duties, and that he was moving cars through the nonprofit fire and EMS company for his own personal gain.

The documents show Noel is accused of trading in a Utica-owned vehicle in 2020 for a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, titling it in his name and later selling it to Hughbanks for $39,500.

Court records also show police subpoenaed Hughbanks’ financial records from 2015 through 2023.

Noel has served as Republican Party chair for Clark County and the 9th Congressional District.

His trial is currently scheduled for May.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.
Tags
News Indianasouthern indiana
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.