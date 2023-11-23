State of emergency declared in eastern Kentucky after train derailment

A CSX train derailed in Rockcastle County Wednesday afternoon a little after 2 p.m., leading to a half-mile evacuation involving about 12 homes. In a statement, company officials said at least 15 cars derailed and one member of the two-person crew was treated for minor injuries.

The statement referred to two of the cars that left the tracks as “sulphur cars” and said they were breached. CSX is working with Rockcastle County first responders and teams are being deployed to assist affect residents, according to the statement.

He announced the state of emergency in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), warning people to stay away from the area.

Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following a multiple-car train derailment that occurred in Rockcastle County this afternoon.



The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

Beshear said in the statement that emergency personnel are at the scene and that cleanup efforts are ongoing.

