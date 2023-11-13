© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Louisville Metro Police shoot man after a domestic violence call

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST
An LMPD cruiser sits outside the LMPD Downtown Area Patrol building.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
An LMPD cruiser sits outside the LMPD Downtown Area Patrol building.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence incident Monday afternoon in South Louisville that resulted in officers shooting a suspect.

Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press briefing that when officers arrived at a section of Beecher Street, in the Wyandotte neighborhood, the suspect was sitting in a vehicle in a driveway and that he had an “AR-style pistol.”

“The individual pointed the gun at officers,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “This is yet another example of an individual illegally in possession of a firearm in our city.”

She said the suspect ran from officers and after he pointed his gun at them, an officer shot the suspect.

Gwinn-Villaroel did not take questions at the press conference. In an email statement released later, she wrote that the suspect was in the hospital in stable condition. She said no one else was harmed in the shooting, including officers.

Officers were wearing body cameras, and footage is scheduled to be released within 10 business days, per new department procedures.
