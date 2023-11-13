Ford workers in Louisville vote against national UAW deal

UAW Local 862 represents around 12,000 hourly Ford employees: about 8,700 at the Kentucky Truck Plant and 3,200 at the Louisville Assembly Plant.

Almost half of those employees voted on the contract, according to results published by the UAW.

Production workers make up most of the plants’ union-represented employees, and 57.2% of those KTP workers who voted went against the deal. Just over half of those LAP employees rejected the contract.

More than two-thirds of skilled trades workers, a smaller group, voted in favor of the contract.

In total, 45.5% of KTP voters and 52.8% of LAP voters approved the deal.

During Sunday’s vote, the UAW hosted question-and-answer meetings for workers. Local 862 president Todd Dunn said the union wanted to be transparent about the contract it negotiated.

“I want our members to walk away knowing that we shared every morsel of detail to the best of our ability,” Dunn said.

So far, nearly 20,000 Ford workers across locals in the U.S. — more than a third of union-represented employees — have voted on the hourly contract, according to the UAW. As of Monday morning, about 65.3% of voters were in favor of the deal, which would last four-and-a-half years.

Thousands of other Ford workers are scheduled to vote on the contract through Nov. 17.

This story will be updated.