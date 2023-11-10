JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio recovering from emergency back surgery

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pollio warned that he may be less visible during his recovery in the coming weeks.

“My doctors tell me I need to focus on rehabilitation to ensure a complete and swift recovery so I can continue to serve our district with the dedication it deserves,” he said.

Pollio said he would stay in “continuous contact” with his leadership team while he remains behind the scenes over the next “few weeks.”

“Your continued support and understanding are invaluable, and I look forward to returning to VanHoose soon,” he said.

Neither JCPS spokespeople nor Pollio provided more information about his condition.

The superintendent had complained of back pain at a news conference at the end of October.

District spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Pollio is “doing well,” and that JCPS Chief of Staff Katy DeFerrari would be handling “any of the day-to-day operations that Dr. Pollio is unavailable for.”