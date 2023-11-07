Ky. regulators approve some LG&E coal unit retirements, new natural gas unit

LG&E and KU asked state regulators to retire a total of seven fossil-fuel generating units, and replace the power they produce with one natural gas unit in Jefferson County, in addition to new solar and battery storage.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the retirement of five units, but denied requests to retire two larger coal-fired units in Mercer County and replace them with a natural gas unit.

“The Commission denies LG&E/KU’s request for a certificate to build another large natural gas-fired generator, Brown 12, because it is not needed now,” according to the order.

Kentucky Resources Council attorney Byron Gary said the commission is treading lightly with their decision.

“They are trying to buy time around that environmental regulation uncertainty and what the future looks like around energy production in the U.S. and in Kentucky, in particular.”

The three-member commission released the order late Monday night, hours before election day.

The retirement of Mill Creek generating units 1 and 2 will improve air quality in Jefferson County. Those units emit pollutants that contribute to ozone formation in the region and would likely need expensive upgrades if not retired.

