Second-grader in hospital after being struck by JCPS school bus

In a statement, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Matt Sanders described the child’s injuries as “very serious.”

Sanders said LMPD’s traffic unit responded to the accident at Fegenbush Lane and Hollow Creek Road, near Luhr Elementary.

“The bus was traveling Southbound, was empty of children and remained on the scene. The child struck was with his father and a sibling at the time of the accident. The child was transported to Children's hospital in critical, but now stable condition.”

Sanders said in the statement that the traffic crossing officer who would normally be working at the intersection to Luhr Elementary wasn’t present because the officer was on bereavement leave.

Traffic crossing officers are employed by LMPD, which is facing a staffing shortage.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed the injured child is a second grade student at Luhr, and that the child was sent to the hospital.

The district is in the midst of a transportation crisis due to its own staffing shortage. JCPS is struggling to find enough bus drivers to reliably get students to school on time.

LMPD said their traffic unit is leading the investigation and interviewing witnesses.

