New online dashboard released to keep Kentuckians informed about respiratory illnesses

Kentucky’s Department of Public Health has launched a new online dashboard to help make up-to-date information on both COVID-19 and influenza cases readily available.

The Respiratory Virus Data Dashboard is combining what were formerly separate resources for both illnesses, keeping in line with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information includes positive test results for the viruses, outpatient visits, emergency department visits, hospitalizations and reported deaths. It’s scheduled to be updated each Thursday starting this month.

The new dashboard can be reached here.

