Norton nearing completion of first west Louisville hospital in 150 years

Construction crews raised the last steel beam to the future hospital in front of an audience of West End residents and city and state officials. The crowd erupted in cheers as they celebrated a historic moment: the first hospital in West Louisville in over a century.

Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said the Norton West Louisville Hospital is an important part of bringing more access and opportunity to areas west of Ninth Street.

“West Louisville deserves health care that is for everyone,” Cox said. “Just like the rest of the community has access to health care. West Louisville deserves that. West Louisville deserves health care that can be trusted.”

The future facility for West End residents will provide “care close to home” in an effort to bring more access to a historically underserved community.

Corenza Townsend, chief administrative officer of Norton West Louisville Hospital, said it will offer the same services as other Norton Healthcare facilities in the area.

As a part of the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, the hospital expands wraparound services and health care to a single location. The facility will have 24-hour emergency services, a retail pharmacy, outpatient offices for adult and pediatric care, imaging services and operating rooms.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the collaboration with community partners is key to the success of Norton West Louisville Hospital and the transformation of west Louisville.

“28th Street and Broadway is being revitalized into a corner of hope,” Greenberg said, “When we come together through innovative approaches, unlimited possibilities are created for our city. This is an exciting day not only for Norton Healthcare, but for our entire community.”

The hospital began construction back in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the hospital will bring over 200 jobs to the West End once the facility opens.

“You never have to take two buses or drive two hours to get the care that you need,” Beshear told the crowd.

Officials expect to complete the Norton West Louisville Hospital in November 2024.