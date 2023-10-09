© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Hoosiers have through Tuesday to register to vote in November

Aprile Rickert
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
A woman stands in line to vote. There's an American flag pictured in the foreground.
Stephanie Wolf
/
LPM
People in Indiana can register to vote by mail, online and in person through Tuesday.

Tuesday is the deadline for Indiana residents to register to vote in the general election or update their voting information. Municipal races are on the ballots in Clark and Floyd counties this year.

Residents can hand-deliver their applications to their county clerk’s office by the end of the business day Tuesday, or register online before midnight.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Voter registration forms are available on the Indiana Secretary of State website. To register online or check voting status, visit https://indianavoters.in.gov.

This year’s Southern Indiana races include mayoral challenges in Charlestown and New Albany.

Charlestown Democratic incumbent Mayor Treva Hodges faces Republican Ruthie Jackson. In New Albany, Mayor Jeff Gahan is seeking a fourth term and is challenged by longtime Republican state Rep. Ed Clere.

Early, in-person voting starts Wednesday. Election Day is Nov. 7.

More information is available at Clark and Floyd County voter registration websites.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
