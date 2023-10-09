Hoosiers have through Tuesday to register to vote in November

Residents can hand-deliver their applications to their county clerk’s office by the end of the business day Tuesday, or register online before midnight.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Voter registration forms are available on the Indiana Secretary of State website. To register online or check voting status, visit https://indianavoters.in.gov.

This year’s Southern Indiana races include mayoral challenges in Charlestown and New Albany.

Charlestown Democratic incumbent Mayor Treva Hodges faces Republican Ruthie Jackson. In New Albany, Mayor Jeff Gahan is seeking a fourth term and is challenged by longtime Republican state Rep. Ed Clere.

Early, in-person voting starts Wednesday. Election Day is Nov. 7.

More information is available at Clark and Floyd County voter registration websites.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.