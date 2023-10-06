© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Software company agrees to pay nearly $50 million in multi-state, data breach settlement

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
A screenshot shows a graphic promoting the Blackbaud company.
Screenshot Of Blackbaud.com
Blackbaud provides software to nonprofit organizations to help them connect with donors. Its 2020 data breach exposed the information of more than 13,000 customers.

A software company that had a data breach that exposed the information of thousands of nonprofits will pay nearly $50 million in a multi-state settlement.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita led the settlement agreement with Blackbaud and the Hoosier State will get the most money: $3.6 million.

"While it doesn’t make up for Blackbaud’s negligence, I am glad we have held them accountable for their actions," Rokita said.

Blackbaud provides software to nonprofits such as charities, schools and health care groups. The software helps those organizations connect with donors, managing data that includes financial information, Social Security numbers and health information.

In May 2020, Blackbaud experienced a data breach, putting at risk the information of more than 13,000 customers. It didn’t begin notifying those customers of the breach until July 2020.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rokita led a group of 50 attorneys general to investigate the breach, alleging that beyond failing to properly notify its customers, Blackbaud also lacked adequate safety measures.

In addition to paying $49.5 million under the settlement, the company will also implement new breach notification and data security programs.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.

News
Brandon Smith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.