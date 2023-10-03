© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Indiana attorney general sues provider over violation of consumer protection, privacy laws

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
A medical professional's torso is show in a photo. A white lab coat and stethoscope are visible.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The lawsuit filed last week against CarePointe — an ear, nose, throat, sinus and hearing provider — claims it was aware of security risks prior to a ransomware event in 2021 that exposed the information of about 45,000 Indiana patients.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing a northwest Indiana medical office over a ransomware event that put personal and protected health information at risk. The lawsuit alleges the provider was aware of security concerns before the data breach.

The lawsuit filed last week against CarePointe — an ear, nose, throat, sinus and hearing provider — claims it was aware of security risks prior to a ransomware event in 2021 that exposed the information of about 45,000 Indiana patients.

The lawsuit said an IT vendor identified security concerns in a written HIPAA risk assessment in January that year. That vendor was hired in March to address the issues, but they weren’t fixed before the data breach in June. The state and patients were notified of the data breach in August.

Additionally, CarePointe did not execute a business associate agreement with the vendor until April, meaning the IT vendor had access to patient information before they were considered a “covered entity” according to the HIPAA security rule.

The suit includes two counts for violations of federal HIPAA law, and two counts for violations of state data privacy and consumer protection laws.

The office of the attorney general is suing for injunctive relief, damages and attorney fees and costs.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.

News
Abigail Ruhman

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.