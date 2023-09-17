National Preparedness Month is a good time for Kentuckians to update emergency plans

It’s been a wild few years for Kentucky. Think about it. We’ve seen floods, tornadoes, straight line winds, ice storms and heat waves.

Kentucky emergency coordinator Olanda Bryant says this month is a good time to take stock of what you and your family would do in the event of an emergency.

“There are a few basic steps to plan ahead. First learn about the risks that could affect your area then make a plan,” Bryant said.

This year’s national preparedness theme places emphasis on older adults and people with disabilities. Bryant said families should consider plans that include transportation, communication, assistive devices and medication.

“Preparing for an emergency is vital for older adults. It gives them to identify what they need and ensure that those needs are met when a disaster strikes,” she said.

Experts recommend you keep an emergency bag with a weather alert radio, extra batteries, flashlights, food and water.

Details and checklists are available on the Kentucky emergency management website.