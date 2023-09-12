The Bluegrass Schmooze: A conversation with Mayor Craig Greenberg and former mayor Jerry Abramson

Can a blanket facebook apology ever really do the spiritual atonement work of Yom Kippur? Which Louisville mayor used to sit in the chatty section of synagogue? Who are these two rabbis anyway, and why do they have a podcast?

Our debut episode is filled to the brim with the answers to all these questions, and more. Join Rabbi Ben Freed and Rabbi Shani Abramowitz for a deep dive into Tishrei, the first month of the Hebrew calendar. This episode also features Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, and former Mayor Jerry Abramson, like you’ve never heard them before. They sit down with us together to reflect on how their Judaism shapes their approach to leadership, and share their hopes for the city in the new year.

Listen in the player above, and give us a follow on your favorite podcast app so you won’t miss an episode.

1 of 9 — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_35.jpg Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation J. Tyler Franklin