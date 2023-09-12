© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

The Bluegrass Schmooze: A conversation with Mayor Craig Greenberg and former mayor Jerry Abramson

Louisville Public Media
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Laura Ellis

Hijinks and high holidays fill this premier episode of a brand new podcast from LPM.

Can a blanket facebook apology ever really do the spiritual atonement work of Yom Kippur? Which Louisville mayor used to sit in the chatty section of synagogue? Who are these two rabbis anyway, and why do they have a podcast?

Our debut episode is filled to the brim with the answers to all these questions, and more. Join Rabbi Ben Freed and Rabbi Shani Abramowitz for a deep dive into Tishrei, the first month of the Hebrew calendar. This episode also features Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, and former Mayor Jerry Abramson, like you’ve never heard them before. They sit down with us together to reflect on how their Judaism shapes their approach to leadership, and share their hopes for the city in the new year.

Listen in the player above, and give us a follow on your favorite podcast app so you won’t miss an episode.

Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
1 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_35.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
2 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_24.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
3 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_29.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
4 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_27.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
5 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_14.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
6 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_37.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
7 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_12.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
8 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_39.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
9 of 9  — slide show/082323 BLUEGRASS SCHMOOZE_live taping at Kenesith Israel_by J. Tyler Franklin_40.jpg
Photos from our live taping at Keneseth Israel Congregation
J. Tyler Franklin

"The Bluegrass Schmooze" is part of the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator. We get support from the Jewish Heritage Fund, and the Eye Care Institute's Butchertown Clinical Trials. Learn more about the show and subscribe for free at bluegrassschmooze.org

News

