Southern Indiana NAACP chapter hosting candidate meet-and-greet this week

Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP President Antia Fields said she’s had a good response so far from candidates who plan to participate in the nonpartisan event.

She hopes it will be an opportunity for residents to become better informed about their voting choices and the importance of participating in elections.

“With that day, I hope that it will be one where the questions that are asked, the candidates will give the answers that the citizen is looking for … and that people will come away feeling more assured of the candidates that are running for a particular office,” she said.

The meet-and-greet is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E. 15th St. in Jeffersonville. Residents can also get registered to vote.

“In every locale, I think all citizens should be educated and prompted to get out their vote and for them to rest assured that their vote does count,” Fields said.

Candidates who want to participate in the event can contact Fields at 502-751-2554.

Election Day is Nov. 7. For more information on voting or election dates, visit www.indianavoters.com .

