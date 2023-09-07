© 2023 Louisville Public Media

LMPD: Officer shot during traffic stop in Chickasaw

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published September 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Blue light atop a law enforcement vehicle
Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Police officials say they will release body camera footage of the incident within 10 business days.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is in “critical, but stable” condition Thursday after he was shot while conducting a traffic stop, according to police officials.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street. Police said someone fired shots from a nearby home while the traffic stop was happening and an officer was struck in the torso. A supporting officer “discharged his weapon” and was not injured.

LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel held an early morning press briefing outside of the University of Louisville Hospital, where the injured officer is being treated. She said the department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators were sent to the scene of the shooting.

“If you live in the vicinity of the home, please stay inside. All others, please continue to avoid the area until LMPD gives an ‘all clear,’” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LMPD said in a news release it plans to release body camera footage within 10 business days, consistent with a new policy announced last month.

Police representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether the supporting officer shot anyone, or whether anyone was arrested as of 9:30 a.m.

This story may be updated.

Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
