LMPD: Officer shot during traffic stop in Chickasaw

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street. Police said someone fired shots from a nearby home while the traffic stop was happening and an officer was struck in the torso. A supporting officer “discharged his weapon” and was not injured.

LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel held an early morning press briefing outside of the University of Louisville Hospital, where the injured officer is being treated. She said the department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators were sent to the scene of the shooting.

“If you live in the vicinity of the home, please stay inside. All others, please continue to avoid the area until LMPD gives an ‘all clear,’” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LMPD said in a news release it plans to release body camera footage within 10 business days, consistent with a new policy announced last month.

Police representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether the supporting officer shot anyone, or whether anyone was arrested as of 9:30 a.m.

This story may be updated.

