Sellersburg woman in critical condition after police shooting

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, officers responded to Liam Noble Circle in Sellersburg around 10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of gunshots.

On arrival, officers heard gunshots coming from the home. They requested backup, set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with the woman. They say they saw the woman on her back patio with a handgun, and they believed she was intoxicated.

Police say crisis negotiators with the Indiana State Police and the Southwest Regional Swat Team tried to get the woman to put down the gun and leave the house.

They say the woman broke contact with negotiators multiple times and, when they couldn’t connect with her, tried to enter the home. That's when they say the woman fired through the door at police. At least one SWAT team member returned fire, hitting the woman.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.