Ways to spend Labor Day weekend around Louisville

WorldFest

When: Sept. 1 - 4

Where: The Belvedere

What: WorldFest is a Labor Day weekend staple in Louisville. Culture from countries across the globe will be on display during the free, four-day event. As always, there will be vendors, food and performances showcasing the customs and traditions of Louisville’s worldwide community.

Georgetown Labor Day Community Celebration

When: Sept. 1 - 4

Where: Georgetown Optimist Club

What: The annual Labor Day event in Southern Indiana features four days of family fun. There will be a community health fair, a vintage market and plenty of food. On Sunday, there will be an animal farm and bouncy house for children to enjoy. And on Monday, motorheads will be pleased to see a classic car rally.

Parrotheads

When: Sept. 1 & 2

Where: Christy’s Garden at Paristown

What: Take a trip to Margaritaville with two days of Jimmy Buffet tribute performances. There will, of course, be margaritas on deck to quench thirst throughout the festival. And not to worry, food trucks and other local vendors will be there to keep folks full and happy.

Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market

When: Sept. 2 at 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where: 231 E Witherspoon St., Louisville

What: From hand-made crafts to antiques to collectibles to crops: Fleur de Flea has it all. The market down at Waterfront Park has thousands of goods for shoppers to peruse. There will be food trucks to keep the thrifting energy high.

Vulture Awareness Day

When: Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: Falls of the Ohio State Park

What: Vultures don’t have the best reputation in the bird world. But seasoned birders Tom & Colleen Becker are hoping to show people the other side of vultures with a program at the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The free event will offer an educational opportunity to learn about the raptors that frequent the area.

Music Under The Stars: Iroquois Amphitheater's 85th Anniversary Celebration

When: Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. to 10:00

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater

What: Iroquois Amphitheater is celebrating 85 years with a musical theater spectacular. The free performance will feature music from “Show Boat,” “Anything Goes,” “The Student Prince" and more. Music will be performed by several soloists, a choir and a 25-piece orchestra led by Joseph Rubin.

Bats Backyard Bash

When: Sept. 3 at 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field

What: Baseball isn’t the only thing going on over at Louisville Slugger Field this coming long weekend. On Labor Day Eve, people can head out there to hear music from Jake & Elwood and the Boys. There will also be food, craft beer tasting and family-friendly activities. And it wouldn’t be an event at Slugger Field without a firework finale. Attendees who bring canned food to donate to the Dare to Care food bank can get a free small popcorn.

Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle

When: Sept. 4 at 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Waterfront Park Great Lawn

What: Another Louisville Labor Day classic is back with Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle event. The annual event allows people to walk, bike or paddle their way through part of the city. Before the hiking, biking and paddling kicks off at 10 a.m., there will be various fitness activities taking place including yoga, tai-chi and Zumba.

