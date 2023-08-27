© 2023 Louisville Public Media

One dead, six injured in early morning shooting in downtown Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published August 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
One man was killed and six other people injured in a shooting in downtown Louisville Sunday morning.

One man was killed, and six others were wounded in an early morning shooting Sunday at a restaurant in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Market Street, according to an LMPD news release. On arrival, they found a man who had been fatally shot.

Two other men and three women were injured and transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Police reported this morning that one man was in critical condition, the others are believed to have non life threatening injuries.

Police say a seventh victim was being treated at Jewish Hospital.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD officials are expected to give an update in the shooting at 3 p.m.

Police said Sunday morning there were no suspects in the case.

This story will be updated.

