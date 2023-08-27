One dead, six injured in early morning shooting in downtown Louisville

Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Market Street, according to an LMPD news release. On arrival, they found a man who had been fatally shot.

Two other men and three women were injured and transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Police reported this morning that one man was in critical condition, the others are believed to have non life threatening injuries.

Police say a seventh victim was being treated at Jewish Hospital.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD officials are expected to give an update in the shooting at 3 p.m.

Police said Sunday morning there were no suspects in the case.

This story will be updated.