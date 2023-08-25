© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Grants available for Kentucky groups that increase accessibility in art spaces

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Five dancers, all of whom are people of color, are positioned across a stage, some spinning, some singing, all in bright colors and patterns.
Synchronicity Theatre
/
Synchronicity Theatre
Synchronicity Theatre, Georgia, received a South Arts micro accessibility grant to help lower barriers to its productions for people experiencing disabilities.

Applications are open to arts organizations in Kentucky and other states in the Southeast through the South Arts Micro Accessibility Grant programs.

The grants are a means to increase access in the arts for people with disabilities or different support needs.

Organizations can apply for grants up to $2,500 to be used to improve the presence of disabled people within arts spaces.

“It could cover things like paying artists with disabilities to do a performance, or it could even help provide large print programs for theatrical productions,” said South Arts director of organization and community initiatives Jessyca Holland.

This is the second year the nonprofit organization has awarded the micro-grants. Holland said the grants are meant to address the limitations on accessible space and resources offered to disabled people.

“We believe that art should be accessible to everyone,” Holland said. “There's so many pieces of research out there about what the arts contribute to education, what they contribute to community cohesiveness and everyone deserves that.”

Speaking about organizations, particularly nonprofits, Holland said it’s their duty to be available to as many people as possible with as few barriers as possible.

“Organizations have an obligation, particularly if they're receiving public funding to make sure that the public includes everybody,” Holland said.

Applications will be accepted and awarded on a rolling basis through May 2024.

More information about application requirements can be found on the South Arts website.

