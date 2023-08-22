Louisville nonprofit leader questioned on day two of Piagentini ethics trial

Piagentini, a District 19 Republican, is facing seven ethics charges for allegedly negotiating a job with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council while at the same time pushing a $40 million COVID-19 relief grant to the group.

Here's a rundown on the first day of the trial.

York Day is the president and chief executive officer of the Healthcare CEO Council.

She said she didn’t see anything wrong with offering a Metro Council member a job while her organization was in the process of securing a grant from the body, as long as things were done properly.

On Tuesday, attorneys focused their questions on York Day’s relationship with Piagentini and conversations the two had dating back to 2021.

York Day told the Louisville Metro Ethics Commission that she first connected with Piagentini in November 2021, when the Metro Council member was a health care executive “deciding what to do next” and “wanting to network.”

At the time she told him that the Healthcare CEO Council did not have an open position, she said.

In January of 2022, the same month the Healthcare CEO Council filed an application with Metro Council for COVID-19 relief funding, York Day said Piagentini sent her his resume.

Piagentini and Metro Council president Markus Winkler, a District 17 Democrat, ultimately sponsored the spending proposal for the Healthcare CEO Council.

During her testimony Tuesday, York Day attempted to frame the conversations she had with Piagentini prior to his support for the project as unrelated to a specific job opportunity. Attorneys, however, pointed to her interview with an ethics commission investigator where she said she'd told a colleague “he was always in the back of my mind” for a position advising on health care policy.

Piagentini’s attorney, Brooken Smith, asked York Day to explain the Healthcare CEO Council’s proposal in minute detail and emphasized for the ethics commission that the Healthcare CEO Council was not the sole member of the coalition that received the $40 million grant. They were the main administrator of the grant, however.

Piagentini voted in support of the proposal during a November 17 meeting of the Metro Council’s budget committee. York Day sent Piagentini a non-disclosure agreement the same day via email. But Piagentini said he didn’t open the email until the next day.

York Day on Tuesday denied that the non-disclosure agreement indicated a job was being offered to Piagentini.

“There’s a lot of interest in the [Healthcare CEO] Council and what we do,” she told the Ethics Commission. “We don’t want things to get out prematurely.”

Lily Burris / LPM Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini watches witness testimony during the second day of his ethics trial.

York Day said she had no conversations with Piagentini about a potential job before she sent the non-disclosure agreement.

Though the ethics trial is not a criminal procedure, the two sides presenting cases and questioning witnesses are akin to a prosecution and a defense.

Kent Wicker, an attorney for Kevin Fields, a local nonprofit leader who filed the initial complaint against Piagentini, is the primary prosecuting attorney at the trial.

Near the end of Tuesday’s morning session he asked York Day to explain how Piagentini would know to sign the non-disclosure agreement as a “principal consultant,” if the two had never before discussed a potential job.

York Day insisted that Piagentini was simply “a consultant,” not a principal consultant.

York Day said on Tuesday that when she talked to Piagentini on November 18 that he stressed the job offer from the Healthcare CEO Council was not connected to his support of their grant application, as prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors briefly called Louisville Deputy Mayor David James to the stand following York Day. James was the Metro Council president at the time of the final vote to award the $40 million grant to the Healthcare CEO Council.

James acknowledged that Piagentini had not described the nature of his conflict of interest when he recused himself from the final vote on Dec. 1 and he was surprised to later hear in news reports that Piagentini had taken a job with the Healthcare CEO Council.

Prosecutors asked James to explain how Piagentini could have removed himself as a co-sponsor of the legislation earlier — after he’d signed the non-disclosure agreement and before the full Metro Council voted on the proposal.

James agreed it was “as easy as typing out a few sentences” to the Metro Council Clerk’s Office.

Piagentini is set to testify Tuesday afternoon.

