Louisville under excessive heat warning for the next few days
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, in effect through Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with high humidity, making it feel even hotter.
Cooling shelters are open in Louisville as part of Operation White Flag. The program offers shelter when heat indexes go above 95 degrees, as they will be this week.
🌡️Temperatures this week will be in the mid-upper 90s and heat indices will be around 105F along and west of I-65. Areas east of I-65, heat indices will be around 100F.#kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/lIQCyymRq2— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) August 21, 2023
Extreme heat events are happening more frequently as the climate changes. When it gets this hot, officials recommend drinking lots of water, staying inside a cooled building as possible and cooling off at public pools and splash parks.
White Flag shelters open in Louisville:
432 East Jefferson St.
502-742-6166
911 South Brook St.
502-671-4904
St. Vincent de Paul (Men Only)
1034 South Jackson St.
502-584-2480 ext. 224
Resources in Southern Indiana:
CLARK COUNTY
Clarksville
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Clarksville branch
1312 Eastern Blvd.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Guests should be doing something related to library services.
Salvation Army store
528 Little League Blvd.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week
Cold water is available, and people can sit in the air conditioning.
Charlestown
No permanent cooling station, but people who are without power, are medically fragile or who need assistance can call the city liaison at 812-256-3422.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Township Public Library
211 E. Court Ave.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Guests should be doing something related to library services.
Jesus Cares at Exit 0
403 W. Maple Street
Bottled water available outside daily.
FLOYD COUNTY
New Albany
Salvation Army Corps Office
2300 Green Valley Rd.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week
Floyds Knobs
Lafayette Township Fire Protection District
4002 Scottsville Rd.
Monday through Friday
Greenville
Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, station 3
7020 Hwy 150
Monday through Friday
Georgetown
Georgetown Township Fire District, station 1
8910 State Road 64
Monday through Friday
Georgetown Township Fire District, station 2
5610 Corydon Ridge Rd.
Monday through Friday
This story has been updated with additional information.