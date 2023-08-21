© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Louisville under excessive heat warning for the next few days

Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Two girls get water dunked on them at splash park at Riverview Park on Thursday, July 27.
Debra Murray
/
LPM
Two girls get water dunked on them at splash park at Riverview Park on Thursday, July 27.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, in effect through Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with high humidity, making it feel even hotter.

Cooling shelters are open in Louisville as part of Operation White Flag. The program offers shelter when heat indexes go above 95 degrees, as they will be this week.

Extreme heat events are happening more frequently as the climate changes. When it gets this hot, officials recommend drinking lots of water, staying inside a cooled building as possible and cooling off at public pools and splash parks.

White Flag shelters open in Louisville: 

Wayside Christian Mission

432 East Jefferson St.

502-742-6166

Salvation Army Center of Hope

911 South Brook St.

502-671-4904

St. Vincent de Paul (Men Only)

1034 South Jackson St.

502-584-2480 ext. 224

Resources in Southern Indiana:

CLARK COUNTY 

Clarksville 

Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Clarksville branch

1312 Eastern Blvd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Guests should be doing something related to library services.

Salvation Army store

528 Little League Blvd.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week

Cold water is available, and people can sit in the air conditioning.

Charlestown

No permanent cooling station, but people who are without power, are medically fragile or who need assistance can call the city liaison at 812-256-3422.

Jeffersonville 

Jeffersonville Township Public Library

211 E. Court Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Guests should be doing something related to library services.

Jesus Cares at Exit 0

403 W. Maple Street

Bottled water available outside daily.

FLOYD COUNTY 

New Albany 

Salvation Army Corps Office

2300 Green Valley Rd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week

Floyds Knobs

Lafayette Township Fire Protection District

4002 Scottsville Rd.

Monday through Friday

Greenville 

Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, station 3

7020 Hwy 150

Monday through Friday

Georgetown 

Georgetown Township Fire District, station 1

8910 State Road 64

Monday through Friday

Georgetown Township Fire District, station 2

5610 Corydon Ridge Rd.

Monday through Friday

This story has been updated with additional information.

Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
