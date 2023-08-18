JCPS elementary and middle schools students return to class after six-day postponement

The district’s new bus route plan for the school year, which added 5,000 stops and was prompted by a bus driver shortage, misfired on the first day of school, Aug. 9 , and left many families waiting multiple hours for their kids to get back home.

Several changes are now in place , intended to get buses moving quicker and to alert parents where their children are.

About two-thirds of JCPS’ 96,000 students use the district’s buses to get to school.

Vehicles at the Detrick Bus Depot in the Jacobs neighborhood, one of several depots where students change buses, took off early Friday morning to get kids to school.

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said the 7 a.m. buses were about 10 minutes behind schedule. While the district is still anticipating delays throughout the day, he said officials expect them to be shorter.

“There is really going to be a number of buses that are going to be running late. We hope they're not running extraordinarily late — you know, three, four hours late — but there are going to be some that are over an hour late getting home tonight,” Hebert said.

Hebert added that if parents notice delays, they should wait around 45 minutes to an hour before calling either the school or the district’s 485-RIDE number. JCPS staff have access to a bus tracker app to help parents know where their children are.

He said the district plans to have the app available to parents by next week, and said delays could be more prolonged than in previous years.

“This may be an abnormal year because we have, again, a lot fewer bus drivers driving longer routes, so we don't know when that will level off and when all of our buses should be running on time,” Hebert said.

JCPS is facing a bus driver shortage, with just under 600 drivers.

High school students will return to class Monday.