89.3 WFPL News
JCPS to host free health clinic, offering physicals and vaccinations

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published August 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
Pixabay
Jefferson Country Public Schools is aiming to combat low immunizations and barriers to health care with a free clinic offering vaccines and physicals.

Jefferson County Public Schools families can get free physical exams and certain vaccinations during a health clinic Tuesday.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness offers low-cost routine vaccinations to anyone over 2 months old and said no one would be turned away for being unable to pay. Appointments can be made by calling (502) 574-5380.

Iroquois High School will open its gym and nurse’s office for the health clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students will be able to get their annual physicals along with vaccines required for school — such as polio, hepatitis B and Tdap — and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents and guardians can get hepatitis A, COVID-19, tetanus, and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Child vaccination rates in the state have dropped in recent years. An LPM News investigation last year found more than half of kindergarten classes in JCPS had vaccination rates that put them at risk for outbreaks of measles and polio.

The investigation also found that Black and low-income students were the most at-risk.

JCPS is trying to combat the low vaccination rates. Health clinic are one way the district is attempting to offer more access for disadvantaged students and families.

The district offered several similar clinics this summer at schools throughout the county.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
