News

LMPD investigating fatal police shooting

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.
Getty Images
/
iStockPhoto
LMPD is investigating after a fatal police shooting Thursday night.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is leading the investigation after one or more officers are believed to have fatally shot a man Thursday night while responding to a call.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said during a news conference officers responded to a call at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of New Main Street in the Clifton neighborhood.

The first officer arrived on scene at 10:01 p.m. and officers reported over the radio that the man was firing shots at them at 10:19 p.m., Gwinn-Villaroel said. At 10:31 p.m., they reported the man was down near the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. He’s believed to be in his 30s.

No other people were injured.

Gwinn-Villaroel said there is body camera footage of the event, however it has not yet been released. No other details were provided Thursday night.

Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
