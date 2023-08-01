© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

This week 'In Conversation': What you need to know about artificial intelligence

Louisville Public Media
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
a hand holding a cell phone, two people are looking at the phone but we don't see their faces
The Gender Spectrum Collection

AI isn't going anywhere, so we'll talk through its ethical pitfalls, and how it can be used for good.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is all over the headlines these days. But it's not as new as you might think it is.

Ever start to look something up and your phone autofills the rest of the word for you? Have you played one of those Facebook games that makes you look like your pet, or a Renaissance painting? Do you ask Siri or Alexa to add something to your grocery list so you won't forget it?

Then you've been using artificial intelligence.

This week on "In Conversation," we're talking about how AI works, how it's already become part of many industries, and of course, the ethical implications that accompany its use.

Listen Friday morning at 11 on 89.3FM, or streaming here at lpm.org.

News

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.