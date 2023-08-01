This week 'In Conversation': What you need to know about artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is all over the headlines these days. But it's not as new as you might think it is.

Ever start to look something up and your phone autofills the rest of the word for you? Have you played one of those Facebook games that makes you look like your pet, or a Renaissance painting? Do you ask Siri or Alexa to add something to your grocery list so you won't forget it?

Then you've been using artificial intelligence.

This week on "In Conversation," we're talking about how AI works, how it's already become part of many industries, and of course, the ethical implications that accompany its use.

Listen Friday morning at 11 on 89.3FM, or streaming here at lpm.org.