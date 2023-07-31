Kentuckiana’s Sherman Minton Bridge expected to reopen early next Monday

The Sherman Minton Renewal team is obtaining materials to repair the bridge after workers found an issue with a bearing and pier supporting the upper deck that carries traffic on the Kentucky side, according to a project press release.

The group said in a Sunday video that engineers finalized inspection reports and designed repair plans over the weekend.

Over the Ohio River, the bridge carries Interstate 64 and connects Louisville to Floyd County, Indiana. The project group plans to reopen the bridge before next Monday’s morning rush hour, and has advised travelers to instead use Interstates 265 and 65 as alternative routes.

The double-decker is one of two non-tolled bridges taking motorists between Louisville and Southern Indiana, along with the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge. It’s also the only bridge directly connecting Jefferson County to Floyd County.

Ongoing work looks to extend the Sherman Minton Bridge’s lifespan by 30 years. It began in 2021 and is currently scheduled to end by 2024.