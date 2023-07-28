© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Louisville families splish splash their way through the summer heat

Louisville Public Media | By Debra Murray
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT
Two girls get water dumped on them at splash park at Riverview Park on Thursday, July 27.
Debra Murray
/
LPM
Two girls get water dumped on them at splash park at Riverview Park on Thursday, July 27.

As summer temperatures get high, and stay high, families are beating the heat by spending time at local splash parks. 

Christian Parker takes turns with other parents taking his children and other children in his neighborhood to local splash parks throughout the week. He spent his Thursday taking photos of the children playing and keeping his cooler stocked with water and freezer pops.

“We prefer to splash park versus the regular part because the kids run around and mess around and get dehydrated and not pay attention,” he said. “By the time you get home, you won't even understand what's going on.”

Claire (front left), Eden (back left), Mulan (back right) and Michael (front right) spent their Thursday avoiding the heat at Riverview Park.
Claire (front left), Eden (back left), Mulan (back right) and Michael (front right) spent their Thursday avoiding the heat at Riverview Park.

Parker and other parents also frequent Iroquois Park, but he said Riverview Park is less crowded.

“It's a higher population over there,” he said. “Not too many people come down this way so it makes it a lot easier. And you can keep an eye on your kids.”

Mulan, one of the children accompanying Parker, was excited to cool off.

“I like the water cause like it's super cold,” she said.

Every Thursday, 4-year-old Bella and her grandpa, Wayne, spend the day together. This week, he brought her to Riverview Park to splash around.

“I like the water,” Bella said.

Bella and her grandpa, Wayne, swing at Riverview Part after she played in the splash park on Thursday, July 27.
Debra Murray/LPM
/
Bella and her grandpa, Wayne, swing at Riverview Part after she played in the splash park on Thursday, July 27.

Bella loves water so much, she has two pools at home, but neither are as big as her grandpa’s.

“I have two pools, but they're little,” she said. “My papaw Wayne’s is much bigger.”

Louisville has 15 parks with modern spraygrounds.

Debra Murray
Debra is a 2023 newsroom intern for LPM. You can email Debra at dmurray@lpm.org.
