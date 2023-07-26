NAFCS looks to hire interim principal at Floyd Central High School

New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Travis Madison recently announced school officials are pausing the search for a principal to lead operations at Floyd Central, but they hope to have one in place next year.

The spot came open after Rob Willman was hired last month as the new principal at Silver Creek High School in Clark County.

In a letter sent to families and faculty over the weekend, Madison wrote that the hiring team had recently interviewed several out-of-district applicants, but that they “didn’t feel comfortable placing any applicants from outside our district in the role on a permanent basis.”

Madison said they also looked at potentially moving someone internally to serve as an interim principal but felt that would create voids in other areas.

He said the administration has been in contact with recently retired principals and administrators to help serve in an interim capacity. He’s expected to bring a recommendation to the school board at a special meeting Monday.

The team will reopen the search for a permanent hire after Jan. 1.

“Trying to fill a principal position in July is very difficult,” he said. “... Securing a permanent candidate in spring will allow for more time and a more thorough process.”

The board recently approved hiring Scott Hatton and Kelly Payne as two of the school’s now four assistant principals.

NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour said she doesn’t expect starting the school year without a permanent principal to cause negative impacts on the Floyd Central community.

“It's quite common to use interim superintendents or interim principals,” she said. “I have complete faith on who will be selected, and they will be very professional and lead Floyd Central through this next school year, so I don’t have any concerns about that.”

Monday’s school board meeting is at 4 p.m. Gardenour said the board may also consider at the meeting a new basketball coach for New Albany High School.

Classes start Tuesday.

