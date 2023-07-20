© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Source: Louisville’s new permanent police chief is Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel sits down for an interview with WFPL's Roberto Roldan.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel joined the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2021.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is the permanent chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Bennie Ivory, an executive committee member with the Louisville NAACP chapter, after a meeting between community leaders and the mayor on Thursday morning.

Gwinn-Villaroel is expected to lead LMPD through the process of negotiating and implementing a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. That court-monitored agreement will aim to reform a department that federal officials say routinely violates residents’ civil rights.

She was appointed to be interim chief in January when the current mayor, Democrat Craig Greenberg, took office. Gwinn-Villaroel said in January she aimed to hear community feedback and improve police’s relationship with residents.

The decision comes amid outrage over secrecy surrounding the search for the police chief. The mayor’s office has not said who else applied for the position.

Louisville has cycled through police chiefs since mid-2020, when longtime head Steve Conrad was fired in the midst of intense scrutiny over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman, in her home.

Two interim chiefs briefly succeeded Conrad, after which then-Mayor Greg Fischer appointed Erika Shields to the position in early 2021. Shields had recently resigned from the Atlanta Police Department, following the controversial killing by police of Rayshard Brooks, a Black motorist who fell asleep in his car in a fast food drive-through.

Although city leaders said they hoped Shields would restore residents’ trust in the beleaguered police department, which was one of the subjects of months of protest following Taylor’s killing, critics of the choice said Fischer’s choice was “tone deaf.”

Shields resigned when Greenberg took office this January. Greenberg said last November that she offered to resign. He appointed her second-in-command and former Atlanta police partner Gwinn-Villaroel to the position.

Greenberg’s office has a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday to make a “significant announcement about LMPD leadership.” A spokesperson for Greenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacob Ryan contributed reporting.

This story will be updated.

Tags
News LMPD
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's City Editor. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
See stories by Amina Elahi
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.