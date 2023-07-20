Source: Louisville’s new permanent police chief is Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel

Gwinn-Villaroel is expected to lead LMPD through the process of negotiating and implementing a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. That court-monitored agreement will aim to reform a department that federal officials say routinely violates residents’ civil rights.

She was appointed to be interim chief in January when the current mayor, Democrat Craig Greenberg, took office. Gwinn-Villaroel said in January she aimed to hear community feedback and improve police’s relationship with residents.

The decision comes amid outrage over secrecy surrounding the search for the police chief. The mayor’s office has not said who else applied for the position.

Louisville has cycled through police chiefs since mid-2020, when longtime head Steve Conrad was fired in the midst of intense scrutiny over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman, in her home.

Two interim chiefs briefly succeeded Conrad, after which then-Mayor Greg Fischer appointed Erika Shields to the position in early 2021. Shields had recently resigned from the Atlanta Police Department, following the controversial killing by police of Rayshard Brooks, a Black motorist who fell asleep in his car in a fast food drive-through.

Although city leaders said they hoped Shields would restore residents’ trust in the beleaguered police department, which was one of the subjects of months of protest following Taylor’s killing, critics of the choice said Fischer’s choice was “tone deaf.”

Shields resigned when Greenberg took office this January. Greenberg said last November that she offered to resign. He appointed her second-in-command and former Atlanta police partner Gwinn-Villaroel to the position.

Greenberg’s office has a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday to make a “significant announcement about LMPD leadership.” A spokesperson for Greenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacob Ryan contributed reporting.

This story will be updated.

