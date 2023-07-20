Robert Curran leaves the Louisville Ballet

His resignation was announced via a news release Thursday.

Curran has been in the role since 2014.

“Reflecting on my time in Kentucky will always fill me with appreciation for the invaluable experiences and breathtaking artistry we created together,” Curran said in the release.

The ballet did not include what his next professional role will be.

Former artistic director Bruce Simpson and associate artistic director Helen Starr will serve as interim artistic advisors while the ballet searches for a permanent replacement.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Robert Curran started as artistic director in 2014.

