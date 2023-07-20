© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Robert Curran leaves the Louisville Ballet

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Robert Curren, former artistic director at the Louisville Ballet, looks directly into the camera and smiles.
Meagan Jordan
/
Curran started in the role in 2014.

Robert Curran is out as the artistic director of the Louisville Ballet.

His resignation was announced via a news release Thursday.

Curran has been in the role since 2014.

“Reflecting on my time in Kentucky will always fill me with appreciation for the invaluable experiences and breathtaking artistry we created together,” Curran said in the release.

The ballet did not include what his next professional role will be.

Former artistic director Bruce Simpson and associate artistic director Helen Starr will serve as interim artistic advisors while the ballet searches for a permanent replacement.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Robert Curran started as artistic director in 2014.

News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
