This week ‘In Conversation’: What will higher education look like after affirmative action?

Louisville Public Media
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Affirmative action is a loaded term with a weighty history. Now that the Supreme Court has eliminated race-conscious admissions decisions for higher education, what’s next?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we unpack the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling, what equity goals for higher education look like now, and whether eliminating affirmative action in higher education could foreshadow similar changes in the workplace.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.

