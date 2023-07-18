© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Money Memories: From bar soap to robots

Published July 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
A conversation with tech entrepreneur Steve Carlin

Steve Carlin is the CEO of AiFi, an AI platform that enables retailers to scale autonomous shopping solutions. Although Steve began his career working with consumer products, he eventually found his calling working with cutting-edge technology firms. Host Ilona Limonta-Volkova talks to Steve about the financial lessons he has held onto along the way, and why it's never a bad idea to ride the career "brontosaurus."

