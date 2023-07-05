Some Clarksville residents under boil water advisory following water main break

Indiana American Water issued an alert Wednesday morning informing customers of the break. Repairs are expected to take around 10 hours, with the boil advisory in effect for 24. Customers may experience low water pressure or interrupted service during the repairs.

Impacted areas include West Washington Street and the northern section of McKinley and Randolph avenues

Residents should bring any water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for three minutes. Water for bathing or washing does not need to be boiled. Landlords with water service in their name should inform tenants of the issue and precautions.

Customers can sign up for notifications on the utility’s website. According to the alert, residents will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

