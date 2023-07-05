© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Some Clarksville residents under boil water advisory following water main break

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT
An image of a map shows red highlighted areas covering a map of Clarksville, Indiana. The red highlights show where there is a boil water advisory in place.
Photo courtesy of Town of Clarksville
/
Indiana American Water issued a boil water advisory Wednesday morning for some Clarksville residents, following a water main break.

Part of Clarksville is under a boil water advisory until Thursday morning as crews repair a water main break.

Indiana American Water issued an alert Wednesday morning informing customers of the break. Repairs are expected to take around 10 hours, with the boil advisory in effect for 24. Customers may experience low water pressure or interrupted service during the repairs.

Impacted areas include West Washington Street and the northern section of McKinley and Randolph avenues

Residents should bring any water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for three minutes. Water for bathing or washing does not need to be boiled. Landlords with water service in their name should inform tenants of the issue and precautions.

Customers can sign up for notifications on the utility’s website. According to the alert, residents will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

News
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert

