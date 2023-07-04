© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

ACLU of Indiana to get new leader with long-time executive stepping down

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
ACLU of Indiana leader Jane Henegar looks directly at the camera in a professional head shot.
Courtesy of the ACLU of Indiana
/
Jane Henegar has led the ACLU of Indiana since 2012.

The ACLU of Indiana will soon have a new leader for the first time in more than a decade.

Executive Director Jane Henegar announced she is stepping down no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

The former Indianapolis deputy mayor has led the organization since 2012. In that time, the ACLU of Indiana has helped secure rights for LGBTQ+ people, including same-sex marriage. The group also successfully fought against the state’s abortion restrictions before the U.S. Supreme Court ended guaranteed abortion rights.

Under Henegar’s leadership, the ACLU also launched an election campaign centered on voter rights and helped lead the charge against jail overcrowding.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.

News
Brandon Smith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.