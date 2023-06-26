© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Thousands in Louisville without power after severe Sunday storms

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published June 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
Map of Kentucky counties showing where National Weather Service teams will survey for storm damage.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service will deploy teams to survey storm damage across Kentucky.

Storms that rolled through Louisville Sunday evening brought severe winds, hail and about two inches of rain. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 7,400 customers remained without electricity.

A larger storm system moving through the upper Midwest caused the harsh weather. Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities reported there were more than 13,000 customers without power across the state as of Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Brian Neudorff with the National Weather Service in Louisville said conditions were perfect for severe weather.

“You had all the heat, because we had temperatures get to near 90 degrees, you had just some good moisture in the air and then we had some upper support that led to even more lift in helping to get the atmosphere to spin,” he said.

The weather service received dozens of reports of fallen trees and large hail damage, Neudorff said. He said videos indicated damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.

The National Weather Service is sending out crews across central Kentucky and Southern Indiana to survey the damage, he said.

Neudorff said he expects weather to be clear the rest of the week but more thunderstorms could make their way through the region this weekend.

Jefferson County Public Schools canceled the following student activities Monday due to power outages, spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said:

Some summer meals services are still operating Monday.

Roberto Roldan contributed reporting. This story may be updated.

News
