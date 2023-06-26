Thousands in Louisville without power after severe Sunday storms

A larger storm system moving through the upper Midwest caused the harsh weather. Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities reported there were more than 13,000 customers without power across the state as of Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Brian Neudorff with the National Weather Service in Louisville said conditions were perfect for severe weather.

“You had all the heat, because we had temperatures get to near 90 degrees, you had just some good moisture in the air and then we had some upper support that led to even more lift in helping to get the atmosphere to spin,” he said.

The weather service received dozens of reports of fallen trees and large hail damage, Neudorff said. He said videos indicated damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.

The National Weather Service is sending out crews across central Kentucky and Southern Indiana to survey the damage, he said.

Neudorff said he expects weather to be clear the rest of the week but more thunderstorms could make their way through the region this weekend.

Jefferson County Public Schools canceled the following student activities Monday due to power outages, spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said:



Some summer meals services are still operating Monday.

☀️ SUMMER MEALS UPDATE | While JCPS student activities are canceled today, Monday, June 26, most of our Summer Meals sites and mobile routes are still open.



Please visit Nutrislice for an up-to-date list: https://t.co/XEVFIOGai1#WeAreJCPS @jcpsFood pic.twitter.com/2EtTrkie3C — JCPS (@JCPSKY) June 26, 2023

Roberto Roldan contributed reporting. This story may be updated.