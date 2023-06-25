© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Affordable housing increasingly out of reach for average Indiana renter

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
A "For Rent" sign is visible in a green lawn in front of a house.
Provided by Robin Davis

/
The average wage earned by Indiana renters is more than $1 less per hour than the wage needed to afford a modest, two bedroom apartment in the state.

Affordable housing is out of reach for a majority of renters in Indiana — and the problem is only getting worse.

That's the latest data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and Prosperity Indiana.

The report shows that the average wage needed to afford a basic, two-bedroom apartment in Indiana is $19 per hour. But Hoosier renters earn an average wage of $17.86 an hour.

Prosperity Indiana’s Andrew Bradley said it only gets worse when you compare Indiana to neighboring states.

“We’re still 91 cents an hour behind all of our Midwest neighbors put together,” Bradley said.

Bradley said more troubling is the fact that the median wage in half of Indiana’s 20 most common occupations doesn't meet that $19-an-hour needed to afford housing.

“We are talking about hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who are working full-time and an increasing number of those most common occupations don’t pay enough to live,” Bradley said.

READ MORE: Advocates urge Senate lawmakers to spend on housing infrastructure loan fund

The cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Indiana went up 12 percent over the last year, while the average wage only increased 7.5 percent.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

News
Brandon Smith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.