Whimsical wonder comes to Crestwood botanical garden for Fairy Day

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
A little girl dressed up in a fairy costume sits in a wooded area, holding a book.
Courtesy
/
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
One of the highlights of Fairy Day is attendees get to see the newly placed miniature fairy homes throughout the fairy forest.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is welcoming fae folk and fans for a Fairy Day on Sunday, featuring hands-on activities, gnome adventures and placing new fairy homes.

Though it's called Fairy Day, elves, dwarves, gnomes and pixies are also welcome to join the festivities.

Human visitors are welcome to come dressed in fairy-like attire while participating in crown-making and hands-on activities in the horticulture center.

Staff are finalizing new fairy houses to go in Yew Dell’s fairy forest. On Woodland Trail at the botanical garden, people can head on a “Gnome Adventure”.

“Our fairy forest makes an incredible impression on families, and we are kicking off some expansions from a gnome adventure on our recently renovated trails to extra activities,” said public relations and marketing manager Manda Barger in an email to LPM News.

While whimsical and magic in theme, the event aims to get people out and explore nature.

It's part of Yew Dell summer programming including the Bourbon & Botanicals Summer Music Series, Children in the Dell series and Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science film series.

Youth with a Cultural Pass can access the botanical gardens and events free of charge on participating days.

Fairy Day is June 25 at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens at 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
