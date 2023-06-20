1,000 free summer passes to YMCA, Kentucky Kingdom now available to some west Louisvillians

Residents in the 40210, 40211, 40212 and 40216 ZIP codes can apply at Algonquin Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are 1,000 free passes available for families affected by the pool closure: 200 YMCA family passes and 800 individual Kentucky Kingdom passes for up to six people per household.

Last week, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city had spent $100,000 on the passes.

“We’re well aware that we serve 30,000 constituents and there are only a thousand passes, so be mindful that someone will get left behind. But please register,” District 1 Metro Council Member Tammy Hawkins said at the press conference.

Hawkins said residents can contact her office at (502) 574-1101 to apply.

Twelve-year-old Anaya Dotson was a regular at the Algonquin pool. She’s hoping to snag a YMCA pass.

“There’s not really much to do around here, so to get YMCA passes and passes to Kentucky Kingdom and their pool, that’s really cool,” she said.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18 to apply, and all applicants must show proof of residency.

In addition, TARC is offering unlimited free Summer Youth passes to residents aged 6-19 and one accompanying adult. They can ride TARC for free until August 31.

